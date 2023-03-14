SELLERSFUNDING ANOUNCES REBRANDING, CHANGES NAME TO SELLERSFI

Financial Solutions for E-commerce

SellersFunding is now SellersFi to reflect the increased breadth of our products, services, and our growth since founding in 2017.

Our goal is for SellersFi to drive fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to worry less about funding and finance and to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals.” — Ricardo Pero, CEO

WESTON, FL, USA, March 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SellersFunding, the leading provider of financial solutions to e-commerce sellers, today announced that it is rebranding to SellersFi, effective immediately, to reflect its robust suite of products and services for e-commerce businesses. In addition to funding, payments, and analytics products, SellersFi has plans to launch more products, such as business insurance, corporate credit cards, and products to create a comprehensive financial solution for e-commerce sellers in the upcoming months to help sellers grow.

“While funding has and will continue to be a cornerstone of our product offering, we feel that we needed to create a brand that reflects all of the ways we can help e-commerce sellers grow,” said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFi. “Our goal is for SellersFi to drive fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to worry less about funding and finance and to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals.”

SellersFi provides industry-leading funding and financial solutions to e-commerce entrepreneurs and plans to add innovative e-commerce products in the coming months. This expanding suite will deliver the first truly comprehensive financial solution for growing e-commerce businesses.



As e-commerce evolves, SellersFi will drive the fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to worry less about funding and finance and to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals. Our commitment to best-in-class customer service always guides us.

About SellersFi

SellersFi, formerly SellersFunding, is a global financial technology company that aims to empower e-commerce merchants looking to grow. As e-commerce evolves, SellersFi will drive the fintech innovations that allow sellers and brands to focus more on growth and achieving their business goals. From inventory and marketing to product launches, international expansion, and more, thousands of e-commerce sellers trust SellersFi to achieve limitless success.

SellersFunding is Now SellersFi!