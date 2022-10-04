SellersFunding Partners with AVASK to Help ecommerce Sellers Expand Globally

Working Capital to Fuel Your Success, Flexible Funding for Online Businesses

Combining the capabilities of SellersFunding with the experience of AVASK’s accountants and VAT experts, e-commerce merchants can expand their businesses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SellersFunding, a leading fintech provider for e-commerce sellers, today announced its partnership with AVASK, a leading accounting firm specializing in cross-border expansion. As a global financial solutions company on a mission to empower growth for e-commerce sellers, the partnership will help sellers expand globally by eliminating the once-prohibitive barriers.

By combining the financial capabilities of SellersFunding with the experience of AVASK’s e-commerce accountants and cross-border VAT experts, e-commerce merchants will be able to grow their businesses internationally with fewer hassles and greater peace of mind. By cutting through the red tape for these businesses, SellersFunding and AVASK have paved the way for accelerated scaling.

"We're thrilled to enter this partnership with AVASK," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding. "There is a massive opportunity for online businesses to expand beyond their current borders and grow their footprints globally. This partnership means that e-commerce sellers will be able to access the financial products of SellersFunding and the cross-border expansion experts of AVASK so they can expand quickly and easily.”

“International expansion is perhaps one of the more complicated elements of running an e-commerce business as each country has its own tax laws, rates, regulations, and requirements. By providing expert indirect tax advice and accounting services along the way, AVASK can help businesses expand cross-border and grow,” said Melanie Shabangu, Tax Director and Partner at AVASK. “We are so excited to partner with SellersFunding to bring value-added services to the global e-commerce ecosystem and provide businesses with the correct financial solutions and consultancy support to grow internationally – safely, securely, and quickly.”

About SellersFunding

Founded in 2017, SellersFunding is the go-to global financial technology company for e-commerce sellers looking to grow their businesses. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a full suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce for millions of marketplace merchants by offering best-in-class working capital, cross-border cash management, tax solutions, and business valuation.

SellersFunding was recently included in Growjo's 500 Fastest Growing Startups in NYC and recently awarded Best E-commerce Support Business at the eCommerce Expo in London. Today the company has over 40,000 registered users and has offices in New York, London, and Miami.

For more information, visit www.SellersFunding.com.

About AVASK

Founded in 2012, AVASK is a global firm of e-commerce accountants and expert tax advisors who specialize in international taxation and expansion solutions for e-commerce sellers, including accounting and business advisory services.

AVASK works with the most outstanding and proactive professionals to deliver excellent value for more than 10,000 e-commerce sellers and companies across the world. AVASK is known for its drive, ambition, and focus on building success through cross-border activities. The company delivers clear, simple advice and creates new strategies that ensure growth and development.

For more information, visit www.AVASKgroup.com.

