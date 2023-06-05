Monetary and financial statistics – April 2023

MACAU, June 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in April. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation rose 0.7% whereas demand deposits dropped 4.7%. M1 thus decreased 3.2% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 0.2%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.5% to MOP723.2 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 rose 1.6% and 7.3% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.8%, 45.3%, 8.1% and 9.6% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits decreased 0.5% from the preceding month to MOP702.3 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 2.6% to MOP291.4 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 3.7% to MOP219.6 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,213.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.6%, 45.4%, 8.8% and 22.8% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector decreased by 0.9% from a month ago to MOP564.5 billion while external loans dropped 4.0% to MOP649.3 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 2.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,213.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 18.3%, 43.5%, 13.6% and 21.9% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-April, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector increased from 61.0% at end-March to 61.2%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 101.0% to 100.0%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 61.2% and 61.5% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 1.7% at end-March to 1.9%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly