UM to hold Congregation on 10 June

MACAU, June 5 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the Congregation 2023 on 10 June (Saturday) at 4:00pm in the UM Sports Complex (N8) to present graduation certificates to this year’s graduates of bachelor’s degree programmes. The graduation ceremony will continue to be held in a format that combines online and in-person elements, in order to allow graduates and their families and friends from around the world to participate in the event.

This year, more than 1,700 students from bachelor’s degree programmes will receive graduation certificates. They come from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Faculty of Science and Technology. Out of these students, 126 have completed programmes offered by the Honours College.

Graduates will be admitted to the main stadium for the ceremony. Friends and relatives of the students with admission tickets can watch the live broadcast of the ceremony in three areas on campus, including the Training Hall in the UM Sports Complex (N8), the University Hall (N2), and the Multi-function Hall in the UM Guest House (N1). In addition, graduates and their family members and friends who are unable to attend the ceremony in person can watch the live streaming of the ceremony on UM’s official website at https://www.um.edu.mo/news/umtv/, WeChat channel: 澳大此刻, Weibo account: 澳門大學 (https://weibo.com/universityofmacau), or YouTube channel: University Of Macau (https://www.youtube.com/universityofmacau).

Those attending the ceremony can reach the UM campus by (A) taxi, bus route No 71 or 73 from Macao, or bus route No 72 from Taipa; or (B) driving (parking spaces are available at the outdoor car park P1A near the UM Stadium (N9), and visitor car parks P3, P5, and P6). For more details, please visit the UM Registry’s webpage for graduates at https://reg.um.edu.mo/graduation/congregation/current-year/general-information/.