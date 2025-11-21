Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the third quarter of 2025

MACAU, November 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,411 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the third quarter of 2025 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP6.26 billion. The overall average price per square metre of usable area of residential units was MOP74,190.

Purchase and sale of residential units increased by 154 quarter-on-quarter to 955 units in the third quarter, and the value of transactions went up by 24.8% to MOP4.61 billion. Transaction volume (725 units) and value (MOP3.26 billion) of existing residential units decreased by 4.1% and 6.3% respectively from the previous quarter. On the other hand, transaction volume (230 units) and value (MOP1.35 billion) of pre-sale residential units soared by 411.1% and 529.7% respectively, on account of the launch of new properties during the third quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units increased by 7.7% quarter-on-quarter, with the average price of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP74,590) rising by 12.6% due to the launch of new housing estates in the quarter. The average price of residential units in Coloane (MOP87,093) rose by 4.0%, while the price of those in Taipa (MOP70,110) dipped by 4.6%. The average price of existing residential units decreased by 3.2% quarter-on-quarter to MOP65,897. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (114 units), Novos Aterros da Areia Preta (79 units) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (52 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP72,966, MOP78,762 and MOP49,191. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre grew by 9.1% quarter-on-quarter to MOP112,645.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 5,778 residential units in the design stage, 1,357 under construction and 787 under inspection as at the end of the third quarter. During the quarter, 327 residential units were issued the construction permit and all of them were located in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats and two-bedroom units accounted for 85.6% and 13.5% of the total respectively.