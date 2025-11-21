Exchange Seminar Held in Macao by Guangdong Social Insurance Fund Administration, Macao Social Security Fund, and Hong Kong Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

MACAU, November 21 - On 14 November, the Guangdong Social Insurance Fund Administration, the Social Security Fund of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) convened an exchange seminar at the Pousada de Mong-Há Conference Room of the Macao University of Tourism. The seminar served as a platform for in-depth dialogue on social security and provident fund systems and provided an opportunity to explore ways to strengthen future collaboration.

Hosted by the Social Security Fund in its rotating capacity, the seminar brought together representatives from the three regions. Xia Qing, Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangdong Social Insurance Fund Administration, led the Guangdong delegation. Cheng Yan-chee, Managing Director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority of the HKSAR, headed the Hong Kong delegation.

During the seminar, the three parties reviewed past achievements in collaboration, shared updates on the latest developments in the social security and provident fund systems across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, and engaged in discussions on issues of common interest. Chan Pou Wan, President of the Administrative Committee of the Social Security Fund, highlighted that the three regions have consistently adopted a pragmatic approach to cooperation in social security and provident fund matters, offering greater convenience for residents in planning cross-border retirement. Looking ahead, she expressed hope that regular exchanges will further broaden the scope of cooperation, including deepening service integration, enhancing data connectivity, and drawing on each other’s best practices. She noted that these joint efforts will help enhance service standards and strengthen protection, while actively contributing to the development of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, thereby enabling residents to better integrate into the nation’s overall development.

The exchange seminar was also attended by Luís Gomes, Vice-President of the Administrative Committee of the Social Security Fund; Li Shangjun, Party Committee Member and Deputy Director of the Guangdong Social Insurance Fund Administration; Zhu Jianfeng, Director of the Office; Cheng Hongshui, Director of the Social Insurance Services Department; and Cheng Siu-fun, Executive Director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority of the HKSAR.