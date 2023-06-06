Zylpha Prime Package Delivers Seamless Solution for Frettens Solicitors' Legal Needs

Frettens Solicitors, a modern and forward-thinking law firm based in Christchurch, Dorset, selected the Zylpha Prime integration package for Visualfiles.

OTTERBOURNE, HAMPSHIRE, UK, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Frettens Solicitors, a modern and forward-thinking law firm based in Christchurch, Dorset, selected the Zylpha Prime integration package for Visualfiles. Zylpha provides a seamless integration to the VirtualSignature platform for their Visualfiles system, along with FormEvo and Loqate, to create a comprehensive end-to-end eSignature solution that has streamlined client onboarding and transaction workflows.Frettens Solicitors has always been committed to investing in the latest IT solutions to make life easier for their clients, and the Zylpha Prime Visualfiles integration package is no exception. The firm's legal team has found the solution to be intuitive and easy to use, and clients have noticed the benefits of faster and more efficient transactions. The VirtualSignature integration is an ideal solution for legal teams like Frettens who are Visualfiles users - providing clients with access to a suite of tools and features, including eSignatures, online forms, and client authentication, all within one easy-to-use interface. The FormEvo integration alone has streamlined the process of populating legal forms for Frettens, whilst the Loqate integration delivers real-time address verification checks, further simplifying the client onboarding process.Clare Hallett, Partner in charge of IT at Frettens reveals:"Responding to the needs of our clients, and to make our legal team's lives easier, we wanted to find a number of integrated solutions that would work effectively with Visualfiles. In choosing the Zylpha Prime Package, not only did we get a "responsive" (mobile friendly) eSignature solution, which was important for our clients, but we have been able to future proof our requirements by choosing a solution that delivers more than just eSignatures."Since set-up, we've been able to create online legal forms quickly and effectively and also communicate far more efficiently with clients online than ever before. We really could not be more delighted with the outcome.”David Chapman - Head of Sales & Marketing of Zylpha responds:"It is important that our clients can appeal to and respond to people of all ages and abilities at every level. The suite of tools that Frettens now have which includes VirtualSignature, FormEvo, and Loqate supplying an ideal seamless solution for their legal team. It really was the perfect package for them, and we are delighted with the positive feedback that they have received from their clients."