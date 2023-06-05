Global Dormitories Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Dormitories Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Dormitories Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s dormitories market forecast, the dormitories market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.00 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.7% through the forecast period.

The increasing student population is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest dormitories market share. Major players in the dormitories market include Harrison Street, The Preiss Company, Greystar, The Scion Group LLC, Asset Living LLC, The Collier Companies, American Campus Communities, Kyoritsu Maintenance Co. Ltd., Rzeszów University of Technology.

Dormitories Market Segmentation

1) By Type: Rooming And Boarding Houses, College Housing

2) By Service Type: PBSA, Private Rented Sector, University Accommodation, Other Services

3) By Application: Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, Senior, 5Th Year Or Later, Graduate Student

This type of residence refers to a large residential building or facility that offers accommodation services to groups of people such as students or workers. This type of residence is often located on or near college and university campuses, as well as military bases providing affordable housing options.

