Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 06, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 06, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ashland Green Perrysville Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Green Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Columbus Metropolitan Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Central Ohio School Stop-Loss Organization Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Gallia Village of City of Gallipolis
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Geauga Chardon Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Licking Licking County
Special Audit
9/1/2015 TO 5/3/2018		 Special Audit FFR
Hartford Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Utica
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Central Academy of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ross Paint Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Van Wert Area Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wayne Rittman Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams North Central Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

