Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 06, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 06, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Ashland Green Perrysville Joint Fire District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Butler County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Green Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit Coshocton Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Columbus Metropolitan Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Central Ohio School Stop-Loss Organization Regional Council of Governments

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Gallia Village of City of Gallipolis

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Geauga Chardon Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Licking Licking County

Special Audit

9/1/2015 TO 5/3/2018 Special Audit FFR

Hartford Independent Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Utica

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Central Academy of Ohio

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Jackson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ross Paint Valley Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Seneca Jackson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Van Wert Area Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Wayne Rittman Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Williams North Central Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit