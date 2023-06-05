Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 06, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ashland
|Green Perrysville Joint Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Butler County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Green Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland Citywide Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Columbus Metropolitan Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Central Ohio School Stop-Loss Organization Regional Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Gallia
|Village of City of Gallipolis
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Geauga
|Chardon Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Licking County
Special Audit
9/1/2015 TO 5/3/2018
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Hartford Independent Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Utica
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Achieve Career Preparatory Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Central Academy of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Richland County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Ross
|Paint Valley Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert Area Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wayne
|Rittman Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|North Central Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.