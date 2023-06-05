Dental Practice Management Software Market Size (USD 3.5 billion by 2032): Analysis Of Growth Drivers and Challenges

Dental Practice Management Software Market 2023

The market is driven by factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing interest and awareness of oral health and rapid technological advancements

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dental Practice Management Software Market by Delivery Mode (On Premise and Cloud Based), By Application (Patient Communication, Invoice, and Billing, Insurance Management, Appointment Scheduling and Others) By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global dental practice management software industry Size generated 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is anticipated to generate 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, witnessing a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟕% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in awareness in developing countries regarding oral healthcare, rise in demand of dental practice management software, and technological advancement in dental practice management software such as access data of patient from anytime and anywhere, easy communication with patients, and others drive the growth of the global dental practice management software market. However, the lack of IT skilled professional is hampering the dental practice management software market growth. On the contrary, the increase in adoption of key strategies by key players is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the dental practice management software market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• ACE Dental Software

• Carestream Dental, LLC

• CD Nevco LLC (Curve Dental)

• Datacon Dental Systems Inc.

• DentiMax

• Good Methods Global Inc. (CareStack)

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

• Planet DDS

• Practice-Web Inc.

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on delivery mode, the cloud based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in number of market players who manufactures cloud based software and increase in awareness regarding benefits of cloud based software.

Based on application, the patient communication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of dental practice management software for patient communication and extra features such as appointment reminder and others. However, the insurance management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increases demand of insurance for oral health coverage, and rise in number of insurance plans for oral health coverage.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in number of dental clinics, and high adoption of dental practice management software by dental clinics. The hospital segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in number of patient visit in hospital, and rise in routine body checkup in hospitals.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in awareness related to use of dental practice management software among dentist, rise in number of dental diseases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

