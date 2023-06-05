Derby Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002650

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2023 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St Barton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks performed a conditions of release check on Derrill Bunker at a residence on Main Street in Barton. Bunker was found to be in violation of his pretrial conditions of release as ordered by the Court. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Bunker was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $200 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Court and given a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on June 5th 2023 at 12:30PM

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 5th 2023 at 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov