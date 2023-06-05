Derby Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002650
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/04/2023 1744 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St Barton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks performed a conditions of release check on Derrill Bunker at a residence on Main Street in Barton. Bunker was found to be in violation of his pretrial conditions of release as ordered by the Court. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Bunker was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $200 bail and conditions of release imposed by the Court and given a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on June 5th 2023 at 12:30PM
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 5th 2023 at 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881