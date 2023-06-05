Billionaire Mark Cuban To Sell NFT eBook on Leading Web3 Marketplace, Book.io, Powered by Polygon
EINPresswire.com/ -- “How to Win at the Sport of Business,” by billionaire entrepreneur, Mark Cuban, will mint at Book.io, the leading Web3 marketplace for buying and reading eBooks, on June 6th at 5 p.m. EST on the Polygon blockchain.
The decentralized encrypted asset (DEA) book, which is a collection of Cuban’s greatest material from his popular Blog Maverick, will be a limited collector’s edition with 10,000 numbered eBooks, 385 unique AI created cover designs, and 257 1:1 covers.
The mint will also showcase some foundational technology that Book.io has built to merge the convenience of Web2 with the ownership of Web3: buying a digital asset without the use of any crypto knowledge or cryptocurrency.
“We are extremely excited about this mint. Mark Cuban has truly been a fantastic seed investor and advisor, and we’ve been working toward this moment for many months,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io. “We firmly believe that the 1.1 billion digital readers should be able to easily buy and own their digital assets, but there is way too much friction in crypto. For this mint, anyone can participate. The Book.io purchasing path can create a self-driven wallet for the reader, and they can purchase with a credit card. This is how you onboard millions of people into Web3.”
The digital collectible will be sold on the Polygon blockchain, an Ethereum scaling ecosystem known for its low fees and fast transactions.
“Mark has a long relationship with Polygon and we extend our warmest congratulations to him on the successful release of this ebook,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon co-founder. “Undoubtedly, it will serve as a gateway for newcomers to discover the world of NFTs, while Polygon ensures their journey is characterized by seamless speed and simplicity."
“This mint should be fast and exciting,” said Mr. Stone. “We’re entering the Golden Era for readers, authors, and publishers, and this is a milestone in our mission to build the future of books.”
Minting Page and Cover Art
Book.io has revolutionized the digital publishing world for creators and owners, selling decentralized encrypted assets on Cardano, Ethereum, Algorand, and Polygon blockchains. Their proprietary technology allows users to own, read, resell, and share these digital assets. Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Book.io was founded in 2022. For more information and to set up your account today, visit https://book.io. Follow their latest news and mints at @book_io on Twitter.
About Polygon Labs:
Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 261 million, over 1.4 million smart contracts created and 2.7 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.
If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here.
Press Inquiries
The decentralized encrypted asset (DEA) book, which is a collection of Cuban’s greatest material from his popular Blog Maverick, will be a limited collector’s edition with 10,000 numbered eBooks, 385 unique AI created cover designs, and 257 1:1 covers.
The mint will also showcase some foundational technology that Book.io has built to merge the convenience of Web2 with the ownership of Web3: buying a digital asset without the use of any crypto knowledge or cryptocurrency.
“We are extremely excited about this mint. Mark Cuban has truly been a fantastic seed investor and advisor, and we’ve been working toward this moment for many months,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Book.io. “We firmly believe that the 1.1 billion digital readers should be able to easily buy and own their digital assets, but there is way too much friction in crypto. For this mint, anyone can participate. The Book.io purchasing path can create a self-driven wallet for the reader, and they can purchase with a credit card. This is how you onboard millions of people into Web3.”
The digital collectible will be sold on the Polygon blockchain, an Ethereum scaling ecosystem known for its low fees and fast transactions.
“Mark has a long relationship with Polygon and we extend our warmest congratulations to him on the successful release of this ebook,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon co-founder. “Undoubtedly, it will serve as a gateway for newcomers to discover the world of NFTs, while Polygon ensures their journey is characterized by seamless speed and simplicity."
“This mint should be fast and exciting,” said Mr. Stone. “We’re entering the Golden Era for readers, authors, and publishers, and this is a milestone in our mission to build the future of books.”
Minting Page and Cover Art
Book.io has revolutionized the digital publishing world for creators and owners, selling decentralized encrypted assets on Cardano, Ethereum, Algorand, and Polygon blockchains. Their proprietary technology allows users to own, read, resell, and share these digital assets. Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Book.io was founded in 2022. For more information and to set up your account today, visit https://book.io. Follow their latest news and mints at @book_io on Twitter.
About Polygon Labs:
Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 261 million, over 1.4 million smart contracts created and 2.7 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.
If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here.
Press Inquiries
Book.io
Press@book.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other