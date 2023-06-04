Arnold Stalk, Founder SHARE Village Las Vegas Announces Milestone, Pantry Distributes Over A 1/4 Million Pounds of Food
Food insecurity remains a problem for thousands of families, individuals, seniors, and United States Veterans in Las Vegas. The SHARE Village Community Pantry is here to help anyone in need.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Stalk, Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas, proudly announces a milestone in food distribution to the local community. Year to date 2023 SHARE Village Las Vegas has distributed over a quarter million pounds of food to the Las Vegas community via their SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry powered by Three Square Regional Food Bank and Feeding America. This is a 40% increase over the same period last year.
— Arnold Stalk Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas
“We've noticed a significant increase in families seeking assistance with food since the end of additional SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic in February this year", said Arnold Stalk Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas. “Food insecurity remains a problem for thousands of families, individuals, seniors, and United States Veterans in the Las Vegas Valley. The SHARE Village Community Pantry is here to help anyone in need."
The SHARE Village Community Pantry was established as part of the SHARE Village Las Vegas mission to provide essential resources and services to individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Through their partnerships with local organizations such as Three Square Regional Food Bank, Feeding America, and local businesses SHARE Village Las Vegas is able to provide nutritious food, water, and other necessities for people in need throughout the community.
The pantry provides free groceries to anyone in need of assistance. It is open twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 am until 10:00 m at 50 N. 21st St., Las Vegas, Nv, 89101. In addition to providing groceries through their pantry, SHARE Village also offers personal and feminine hygiene supplies and pet supplies and happily accepts donations of these items from individuals and businesses throughout the valley.
“I am humbled by what we have accomplished so far at SHARE Village," said Jacob Stalk, SHARE Village Las Vegas Board Member/Community Liaison. "It's been an incredibly challenging year so far for so many people, but I'm encouraged by our success and look forward to continuing our mission."
For more information about how you can help or if you need assistance, please visit www.sharelasvegas.org or download the SHARE Village Las Vegas mobile app! Available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
About SHARE Village Las Vegas
Share Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness poverty and hunger in the United States. Share Village Las Vegas houses over 500 veterans and families each night with both transitional and permanent affordable rental housing, provides comprehensive market fresh food, operates Share Village Las Vegas "Order Ahead" concierge touchless curbside food service, and distributes emergency food boxes, feminine hygiene supplies and dog and cat food supplies for our residents and the community which further enhances our collaborations to provide direct access to medical and mental health, addiction services, employment placement and job training. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
Arnold Stalk
SHARE
email us here