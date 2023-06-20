Arnold Stalk, Founder SHARE Village Las Vegas Announces 2023 Emergency Water and Nutrition Services Program
This summer we will be able to distribute thousands of bottles of water and emergency food to those who are in need of relief during the scorching summer days.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Stalk, Ph.D., Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas is proud to announce the launch of their 2023 Emergency Water & Nutrition Program, powered by The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas. This innovative program is designed to provide access to drinking water and nutritious foods for thousands of Las Vegas residents facing food insecurity. This program supports United States Veterans, families, individuals, and children who may be facing extreme water or nutrition deficiency, either because of their economic hardship or due to emergency situations beyond their control. Through this collaborative effort, SHARE Village Las Vegas AND The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas will bring much-needed aid to local communities. Additionally, this collaboration also serves as an example of how corporate citizens can work together to resolve urgent issues plaguing our city and neighborhoods today.
— Arnold Stalk, Ph.D, Founder SHARE Village Las Vegas
"We are truly grateful for the generosity of The Venetian Resorts Las Vegas. Extreme heat and the need for water is an everyday need, in particular during the summer months in Las Vegas" Arnold Stalk, Ph.D, Founder SHARE Village Las Vegas. This summer we will be able to distribute thousands of bottles of water and emergency food to United States Veterans, elderly, families with children, and special need citizens many of whom would not receive much needed relief during the scorching summer days without this program.
Those in need of water or emergency food can obtain needed items from the SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry. The community pantry is open to the public on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 8:00am-10:00am. Curbside pickup is also available via the Three Square ORDERAHEAD online ordering portal.
The SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry is located at the SHARE Village Main Campus at 50 N. 21st. St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
For additional information on access to services download the SHARE Village Las Vegas mobile app! Available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
About SHARE Village Las Vegas
Share Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness poverty and hunger in the United States. Share Village Las Vegas houses over 500 previously homeless veterans and families each night with both transitional and permanent affordable rental housing, provides comprehensive market fresh food, operates Share Village Las Vegas "Order Ahead" concierge touchless curbside food service, and distributes emergency food boxes, feminine hygiene supplies and dog and cat food supplies for our residents and the community which further enhances our collaborations to provide direct access to medical and mental health, addiction services, employment placement and job training. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
