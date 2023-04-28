Arnold Stalk Announces SHARE Village To Celebrate 14th Anniversary, Helping Las Vegas Families & Making A Difference
Get ready to change the world with SHARE Village Las Vegas! We are empowering our community to make a difference - one step at a time!
We’re so proud of what SHARE Village has accomplished over the last 14 years, We've helped thousands of people who were struggling with homelessness, poverty and other difficult life circumstances.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Stalk, Ph.D., Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas is proud to announce the celebration of its 14th anniversary. Since its founding SHARE has served the Las Vegas community as a consistent resource for vulnerable populations, this non-profit organization has made a lasting impact on the city by providing food, affordable housing, and other basic necessities to those in need.
SHARE Village Las Vegas was founded with the mission to help those who are struggling," said Founder Arnold Stalk, Ph.D. "We believe that everyone deserves access to basic resources regardless of their circumstances and our organization has been working hard to make sure that happens. Our success wouldn't be possible without the incredible support we receive from our partners, it’s because of their generosity that we can continue to bring hope and stability into people's lives."
SHARE Village Las Vegas has grown exponentially. With the help of volunteers, partner organizations, and the Las Vegas business community it now serves thousands of individuals each month with essential items such as food, affordable housing, personal and feminine hygiene items, pet supplies and more. The organization also offers additional programs designed to give people access to resources for medical and mental health care, employment referrals and other services all designed to help individuals, families and veterans achieve self-sufficiency and live independently.
“We’re so proud of what SHARE Village has accomplished over the last 14 years," said Stalk. “We've helped thousands of people who were struggling with homelessness, poverty and other difficult life circumstances achieve self-sufficiency and security."
In addition to its direct services, SHARE Village Las Vegas also hosts several community events throughout the year such as holiday meals for families in need or special gatherings for its residents. These events bring people together from all walks of life and allow them to experience moments of joy during difficult times.
"At SHARE Village Las Vegas, we understand that making a difference starts with small acts of kindness," said Shannon Kelly, Co-Founder. "It's important for us to show our residents and the Las Vegas community that we care about them not only through our services but also through meaningful experiences. As we look back on our first 14 years of service, we are grateful for all that we have achieved together so far - and excited about what lies ahead!"
Throughout our 14 years of operation, SHARE Village has grown from one location in downtown Las Vegas into a network of three locations including the SHARE Village/Three Square Community Pantry. As it celebrates its 14th anniversary this year, SHARE Village Las Vegas looks forward to continuing its mission of providing assistance and hope for those living in poverty in Las Vegas. For more information on how you can get involved, volunteer or donate please visit www.sharelasvegas.org.
For additional information on access to services download the SHARE Village Las Vegas mobile app! Available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.
About SHARE Village Las Vegas
Share Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness poverty and hunger in the United States. Share Village Las Vegas houses over 500 veterans and families each night with both transitional and permanent affordable rental housing, provides comprehensive market fresh food, operates Share Village Las Vegas "Order Ahead" concierge touchless curbside food service, and distributes emergency food boxes, feminine hygiene supplies and dog and cat food supplies for our residents and the community which further enhances our collaborations to provide direct access to medical and mental health, addiction services, employment placement and job training. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
