Death Investigation-Leicester 06/03/2023

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5002154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Cpl. Steven Gelder

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/3/23 at 2017 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Delorm Road, Leicester, VT

INCIDENT: Death Investigation-non-suspicious

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/03/2023 at approximately 2017 hours Vermont State Police in New Haven were contacted regarding a death that had occurred on Delorm Road in the town of Leicester. Police identified a 74 year old female decedent in the area of the entrance to a sand quarry on Delorm Road. The body was sent for autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Steven Gelder-Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks at 802 388 4919.

Detective Lieutenant Eric Albright

Vermont State Police

Major Crime Unit

802-722-4600

eric.albright@vermont.gov