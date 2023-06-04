Submit Release
Vietjet announces HCM City-Brisbane route

VIETNAM, June 4 -  

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has announced the first direct route connecting HCM City and Brisbane (Australia) under the witnesses of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. 

After Melbourne and Sydney, Brisbane is the third city in the beautiful country Australia that Vietjet has operated direct flights. It is also the first route connecting Việt Nam to Brisbane and Queensland state.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “We welcome new routes to Australia, especially Vietjet’s route, the first route connecting Việt Nam and Brisbane, the beautiful city of Australia that will host the 2032 Summer Olympics”.

The new route will be launched on June 16, 2023 with two return flights per week on wide-body A330 modern aircraft, which will contribute to promoting trade between Việt Nam and Brisbane, Queensland state and Australia in general, together with further developing bilateral relations in future, according to Vietjet. 

The flights take off from HCM City at 10.50 (local time) and land in Brisbane at 21.55 (local time). The return flights will depart at 23.30 (local time) and land at HCM City at 5.10 on the following day (local time).

The new route will shorten the travelling time and create favourable conditions for people and tourists to fly between “The city named after Uncle Hồ”, Việt Nam’s leading economic and cultural centre and Brisbane, Australia's third largest city, Vietjet said in a statement. 

Vietjet offers customers good flying experiences with a variety of utilities, a wide choice of SkyBoss Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, Eco ticket classes, and culinary services imbued with Vietnamese and international identity served on the new, modern aircraft by Vietjet’s dedicated, friendly cabin crews along with many attractive customer service programmes, the airline said. 

After Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Vietjet said it plans to open more new routes connecting Việt Nam and Australia, expanding the flight network connecting Australia to other countries across the region and the world. — VNS

 

 

