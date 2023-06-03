The 2nd meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the President of the European Council was held

03/06/2023

112

On June 2, 2023, in Cholpan-Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, a high-level summit was held in the "CA - EU" format, which was attended by the Head of the European Council Charles Michel, the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan N.Amannepesov.

During the meeting, the participants considered multilateral and mutually beneficial cooperation between the states of Central Asia and the EU. They reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the high-level dialogue in this format and developing the EU-CA partnership in accordance with the priority areas identified between the parties with the common goal of prosperity and security in Central Asia.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive results of the latest dialogues and platforms between the EU and CA.

The participants expressed their common concern about the situation in Afghanistan and called on the international community to intensify humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. In this context, the importance of the results of the fourth meeting of the EU-CA Special Representatives and Special Envoys for Afghanistan, held on May 25-26 in Ashgabat, was noted.

The areas of transit and transport communication, digitalization, environmental protection, border security, combating drug trafficking, education and tourism were identified as priority areas of cooperation.

The expediency of intensifying joint efforts as part of the implementation of the Global Gateway strategy and Team Europe initiatives on climate change, water resources, and the development of renewable energy sources was also noted.

The negative impact of climate change in the region and the need for cooperation in this direction were emphasized.

In addition, the Leaders stressed the importance of further expanding mutual trade and investment mechanisms to accelerate the socio-economic development of all parties.

The need for high-level interregional cooperation in the “CA-EU” format was confirmed for the implementation of innovative and open water and energy cooperation in Central Asia in the areas of rational use and protection of water resources, adaptation to climate change, as well as conservation of the environment and biodiversity in Central Asia.

The parties reaffirmed the importance of working together to expand ties between people, especially youth, in Europe and Central Asia, including through higher education, culture and tourism. Along with this, the importance of strengthening interaction between think tanks and civil society was noted, and the possibilities of joint training of diplomats from Central Asia, including in the European Union, were discussed.

The President of the European Council supported the efforts of the Central Asian countries aimed at ensuring prosperity, peace, sustainable development, good neighborliness, trust and friendship in the region, welcomed the strengthening of regional cooperation within the framework of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia. He also welcomed the ongoing efforts for socio-economic and democratic reforms in the region.

On the sidelines of the summit, a bilateral meeting was held between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan N. Amannepesov and the President of the European Council Ch. Michel.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the current level of relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union, and also outlined specific steps to further expand the areas of cooperation between our country and the EU. The areas of regional security, economy, energy, ecology and environmental protection, and transport interconnectedness were identified as the main directions for developing partnerships.