‘Yes Repeat No’ at NYC Independent Film Festival
Logo NYCindieFF
Israeli film pinpoints conflicting identities
I am interested in the way we attach ourselves to certain social and political markers and how we perform identity.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York all eyes are on the Israeli film ‘YES REPEAT NO’ by Michael Moshe Dahan.
— Michael Moshe Dahan, Director
In ‘YES REPEAT NO’ three actors audition to play a Palestinian-Jewish actor and activist, Juliano Mer-Khamis, who was assassinated on the steps of the theatre he founded in Jenin. He considered himself a living embodiment of the Palestine-Israel conflict. Though switching between the conflicting identities he inhabited, he was always viewed as an Arab in Israel, and a Jew in Jenin.
During a tense rehearsal meant to determine which of them is most suited to authentically portray Juliano Mer-Khamis, the three Julianos find their sense-of-self fractured and disrupted. Director Michael Moshe Dahan: “I am interested in interrogating questions around identity, the way we attach ourselves to certain social/political markers of identity, and how we perform identity.”
Director Michael Moshe Dahan is an Israeli-American scholar, filmmaker and artist. His experimental film, ‘Two Points of Failure’, was screened at international film festival in Rotterdam, Edinburgh and Melbourne, as well as the Tribeca Film Festival and the MAK Center for Art and Architecture in Los Angeles.
‘YES REPEAT NO’ - Sunday June 11, 2023 – 12.00am Theater 2
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+ +1 917-797-0816
info@nyciff.nyc
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube