Days of culture of Turkmenistan in Armenia have completed

03/06/2023

39

On June 3, 2023, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in Armenia ended in the city of Artashat.

On the final day, on the stage of the State Drama Theater named after Amo Kharazyan in Artashat, the creative teams participating in the Days of Culture gave a joint concert. The concert and joint performances became another evidence of the friendly relations between the two peoples, a vivid demonstration of the mutual enrichment of cultures and the expansion of humanitarian ties. Turkmen artists presented the rich cultural palette of our country, demonstrating folklore compositions and modern works.

On the same day, a scientific conference dedicated to the creative heritage of the great Turkmen poet-thinker Magtymguly Fragi was held at Yerevan State University.

During the conference, scientists of the two countries shared the results of research on the study and popularization of the works of the Turkmen classic poet.

Representatives of science and culture circles of Armenia were informed in detail about the events that are being held in Turkmenistan and outside the country in connection with the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly celebrated in 2024, including international scientific forums dedicated to the anniversary date. Armenian colleagues were also invited to take part in these events. In turn, orientalists of Yerevan University spoke about the preparation of events for the 300th anniversary of the great Magtymguly. Also, within the framework of the conference, the poems of the Turkmen poet, translated into Armenian by the famous poet-translator Varuzhan Hastur, were heard.

The organization of an exhibition in the Yerevan Museum named after Hovhannes Sharambeyan, dedicated to the history and achievements of the Turkmen people in modern times, their unique traditions and crafts, gave special significance to the events within the framework of Days of Culture of Turkmenistan. The exhibited values, books and drawings published in different languages give a glimpse into the history and modern development of Turkmenistan.

Of particular interest was the meeting of representatives of two specialized universities in Armenia and Turkmenistan at the Komitas Conservatory in Yerevan.

Along with these events, Turkmen cinematographers demonstrated the film “Istärin” for the Yerevan public, filmed in the association “Turkmenfilm” named after Oguz Khan in honor of the 300th anniversary of the great poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi.

In general, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan demonstrated that Turkmen-Armenian relations are based not only on common economic relations and interests of the two friendly countries, but also on the proximity of cultures and spiritual values. The held large-scale cultural event gave the population of Armenia the opportunity not only to get acquainted with the modern musical, cinematographic and national art of Turkmenistan, but also to get to know the customs and traditions of the Turkmen people more deeply.