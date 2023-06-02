Senate Bill 717 Printer's Number 804

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - (c) Making electronic video recording.--Regulations

promulgated under subsections (a) and (b)(1) for video recording

shall contain standards for the angle, focus and field of

vision of a recording device which reasonably promote accurate

recording of a custodial interrogation and reliable assessment

of the recording's accuracy and completeness.

(d) Failure to comply with regulations.--A court may

consider the failure by a law enforcement agency to comply with

regulations promulgated under subsections (a) and (b)(1) in

determining whether an individual's statement made during a

custodial interrogation conducted by the law enforcement agency

is admissible.

(e) Temporary regulations.--

(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of

this chapter, the Office of Attorney General shall promulgate

temporary regulations under this section. Promulgation of

temporary regulations under this subsection shall not be

subject to any of the following:

(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 20 4 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(2) Regulations promulgated under this subsection shall

