Senate Bill 717 Printer's Number 804
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - (c) Making electronic video recording.--Regulations
promulgated under subsections (a) and (b)(1) for video recording
shall contain standards for the angle, focus and field of
vision of a recording device which reasonably promote accurate
recording of a custodial interrogation and reliable assessment
of the recording's accuracy and completeness.
(d) Failure to comply with regulations.--A court may
consider the failure by a law enforcement agency to comply with
regulations promulgated under subsections (a) and (b)(1) in
determining whether an individual's statement made during a
custodial interrogation conducted by the law enforcement agency
is admissible.
(e) Temporary regulations.--
(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of
this chapter, the Office of Attorney General shall promulgate
temporary regulations under this section. Promulgation of
temporary regulations under this subsection shall not be
subject to any of the following:
(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 20 4 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(2) Regulations promulgated under this subsection shall
20230SB0717PN0804 - 11 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30