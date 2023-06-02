Senate Bill 247 Printer's Number 807
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 807
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
247
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KEARNEY, FONTANA, FLYNN,
SCHWANK, KANE, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, SAVAL, COSTA,
CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER,
MUTH, A. WILLIAMS AND FARRY, JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An
act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and
duties of the Department of Health; establishing and
providing the powers and duties of the State Health
Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care
Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health
Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;
providing for certification of need of health care providers
and prescribing penalties," providing for hospital patient
protection provisions; and imposing penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known
as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a
chapter to read:
CHAPTER 8-C
HOSPITAL PATIENT PROTECTION PROVISIONS
Section 801-C. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
