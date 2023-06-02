Senate Bill 247 Printer's Number 807

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 807

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

247

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KEARNEY, FONTANA, FLYNN,

SCHWANK, KANE, DILLON, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, SAVAL, COSTA,

CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER,

MUTH, A. WILLIAMS AND FARRY, JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," providing for hospital patient

protection provisions; and imposing penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known

as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a

chapter to read:

CHAPTER 8-C

HOSPITAL PATIENT PROTECTION PROVISIONS

Section 801-C. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

