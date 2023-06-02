Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 808
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 808
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
721
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BROOKS, COSTA, AUMENT, HUGHES, KEARNEY,
TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN,
CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, J. WARD, COLLETT AND BREWSTER,
JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Establishing the Women, Infants and Children State Advisory
Board.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) The Commonwealth intends to maximize the Federal
funding available for the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental
Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children by
maximizing participation and enrollment in the program to
support healthier pregnancies, maternal outcomes, births and
birth outcomes, improving health in pregnant women,
postpartum women, children and infants in this Commonwealth
and coordinating with other programs that support women,
infants and children.
(2) Immediate action is needed to halt the steady
decline in WIC participation and enrollment and the resultant
decrease in Federal funding and nutritional assistance for
Pennsylvania's lower-income women, infants and children, by
increasing the use of technology and administrative
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17