Senate Bill 721 Printer's Number 808

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 808

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

721

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BROOKS, COSTA, AUMENT, HUGHES, KEARNEY,

TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, LAUGHLIN,

CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, J. WARD, COLLETT AND BREWSTER,

JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Establishing the Women, Infants and Children State Advisory

Board.

The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:

(1) The Commonwealth intends to maximize the Federal

funding available for the Pennsylvania Special Supplemental

Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children by

maximizing participation and enrollment in the program to

support healthier pregnancies, maternal outcomes, births and

birth outcomes, improving health in pregnant women,

postpartum women, children and infants in this Commonwealth

and coordinating with other programs that support women,

infants and children.

(2) Immediate action is needed to halt the steady

decline in WIC participation and enrollment and the resultant

decrease in Federal funding and nutritional assistance for

Pennsylvania's lower-income women, infants and children, by

increasing the use of technology and administrative

