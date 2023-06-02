Senate Bill 725 Printer's Number 811

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 811

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

725

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK,

COLEMAN, DUSH AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in lobbying disclosure, further

providing for prohibited activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13A07(f) of Title 65 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 13A07. Prohibited activities.

* * *

(f) Unlawful acts.--

* * *

(1.1) A lobbyist may not be appointed, serve or be

employed as:

(i) A public official or employee of a Commonwealth

agency as defined in 2 Pa.C.S. § 101 (relating to

definitions).

(ii) A public officer or employee of the

Commonwealth government as defined in 2 Pa.C.S. § 101.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18