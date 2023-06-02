Senate Bill 726 Printer's Number 812

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 812

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

726

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, DiSANTO, STEFANO, J. WARD,

MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, ROTHMAN AND AUMENT, JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled

"An act providing for independent oversight and review of

regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review

Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making

repeals," further providing for definitions, for proposed

regulations and procedures for review and for final-form

regulations and final-omitted regulations and procedures for

review; providing for regulations deemed withdrawn; further

providing for procedures for subsequent review of disapproved

final-form or final-omitted regulations; providing for

concurrent resolution required for economically significant

regulations; further providing for existing regulations; and

providing for State agency regulatory compliance officers and

for Independent Office of the Repealer.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,

No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by

adding definitions to read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

