Senate Bill 726 Printer's Number 812
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 812
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
726
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, DiSANTO, STEFANO, J. WARD,
MASTRIANO, HUTCHINSON, ROTHMAN AND AUMENT, JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), entitled
"An act providing for independent oversight and review of
regulations, creating an Independent Regulatory Review
Commission, providing for its powers and duties and making
repeals," further providing for definitions, for proposed
regulations and procedures for review and for final-form
regulations and final-omitted regulations and procedures for
review; providing for regulations deemed withdrawn; further
providing for procedures for subsequent review of disapproved
final-form or final-omitted regulations; providing for
concurrent resolution required for economically significant
regulations; further providing for existing regulations; and
providing for State agency regulatory compliance officers and
for Independent Office of the Repealer.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633,
No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act, is amended by
adding definitions to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
