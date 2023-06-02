Submit Release
Senate Bill 729 Printer's Number 814

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 814

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

729

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 2, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special

elections, further providing for municipal primary and

officers to be nominated and providing for authorization of

ranked choice voting in municipal elections.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 604 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,

No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to

read:

Section 604. Municipal Primary; Officers to be Nominated.--

There shall be a Municipal primary preceding each municipal

election which shall be held on the third Tuesday of May in all

odd-numbered years. Candidates for all offices to be filled at

the ensuing municipal election shall be nominated at the

