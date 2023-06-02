Senate Bill 729 Printer's Number 814
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 814
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
729
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS AND CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 2, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 2, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special
elections, further providing for municipal primary and
officers to be nominated and providing for authorization of
ranked choice voting in municipal elections.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 604 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,
No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to
read:
Section 604. Municipal Primary; Officers to be Nominated.--
There shall be a Municipal primary preceding each municipal
election which shall be held on the third Tuesday of May in all
odd-numbered years. Candidates for all offices to be filled at
the ensuing municipal election shall be nominated at the
