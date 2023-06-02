Senate Bill 730 Printer's Number 815

PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - information and render aid) due to the duty of motorists

involved in an accident to render aid and provide

information. It is in the best interest of the public for

motorists involved in accidents that result in serious bodily

injury or death to stay at the scene of an accident and to

submit to authorities for questioning.

(3) On November 18, 2016, a driver traveling at a high

rate of speed struck eight-year-old Jayanna Powell of West

Philadelphia as she walked home from school, resulting in her

death. The driver fled the scene of the accident, leaving

Jayanna's family aggrieved and without hope for justice.

(4) The driver who struck Jayanna, aided by an

accomplice, took the vehicle to a repair facility two

counties away from Philadelphia so as to evade detection. In

order to more quickly identify and apprehend motorists who

have fled the scene of an accident, the General Assembly

deems it necessary to implement a system of direct

notification to motor vehicle repair facilities of all

vehicles involved in hit-and-run accidents.

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Transportation of the

Commonwealth.

"Hit-and-run accident." A motor vehicle accident as provided

in 75 Pa.C.S. § 3742 (relating to accidents involving death or

personal injury) in which one or more motorists involved in the

accident fail to remain at the scene until law enforcement

authorities arrive or otherwise comply with the motorist duties

20230SB0730PN0815 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30