Senate Bill 730 Printer's Number 815
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - information and render aid) due to the duty of motorists
involved in an accident to render aid and provide
information. It is in the best interest of the public for
motorists involved in accidents that result in serious bodily
injury or death to stay at the scene of an accident and to
submit to authorities for questioning.
(3) On November 18, 2016, a driver traveling at a high
rate of speed struck eight-year-old Jayanna Powell of West
Philadelphia as she walked home from school, resulting in her
death. The driver fled the scene of the accident, leaving
Jayanna's family aggrieved and without hope for justice.
(4) The driver who struck Jayanna, aided by an
accomplice, took the vehicle to a repair facility two
counties away from Philadelphia so as to evade detection. In
order to more quickly identify and apprehend motorists who
have fled the scene of an accident, the General Assembly
deems it necessary to implement a system of direct
notification to motor vehicle repair facilities of all
vehicles involved in hit-and-run accidents.
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of Transportation of the
Commonwealth.
"Hit-and-run accident." A motor vehicle accident as provided
in 75 Pa.C.S. § 3742 (relating to accidents involving death or
personal injury) in which one or more motorists involved in the
accident fail to remain at the scene until law enforcement
authorities arrive or otherwise comply with the motorist duties
