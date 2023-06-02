Senate Bill 733 Printer's Number 818
PENNSYLVANIA, June 2 - appointment shall be with the advice and consent of two-thirds
of the members elected to the Senate, except in the case of
justices of the peace which shall be by a majority. The person
so appointed shall serve for a term ending on the first Monday
of January following the next municipal election more than ten
months after the vacancy occurs or for the remainder of the
unexpired term whichever is less, except in the case of persons
selected as additional judges to the Superior Court, where the
General Assembly may stagger and fix the length of the initial
terms of such additional judges by reference to any of the
first, second and third municipal elections more than ten months
after the additional judges are selected. The manner by which
any additional judges are selected shall be provided by this
section for the filling of vacancies in judicial offices.
(c) The provisions of section 13(b) shall not apply either
in the case of a vacancy to be filled by retention election as
provided in section 15(b), or in the case of a vacancy created
by failure of a [justice or] judge to file a declaration for
retention election as provided in section 15(b). In the case of
a vacancy occurring at the expiration of an appointive term
under section 13(b), the vacancy shall be filled by election as
provided in section 13(a).
(d) At the primary election in 1969, the electors of the
Commonwealth may elect to have the justices and judges of the
Supreme, Superior, Commonwealth and all other statewide courts
appointed by the Governor from a list of persons qualified for
the offices submitted to him by the Judicial Qualifications
Commission. If a majority vote of those voting on the question
is in favor of this method of appointment, then whenever any
vacancy occurs thereafter for any reason in such court, the
20230SB0733PN0818 - 2 -
