Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 823

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

738

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND

BAKER, JUNE 2, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 2, 2023

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, providing for interstate compacts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That Article III be amended by adding a section to read:

§ 33. Interstate compacts.

The General Assembly shall not enact a law that authorizes

the Commonwealth to be a party to, or to participate in, an

interstate compact which has a term of more than 10 years or

which provides for an automatic renewal or extension of the

interstate compact, but the General Assembly may periodically

reauthorize the law for additional periods not to exceed 10

years and may renew or extend the term of an interstate compact

by a law enacted or joint resolution adopted no later than four

months nor more than 10 months prior to the general election

