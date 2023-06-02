Gov. Pritzker Announces One Appointment to Boards and Commissions

ILLINOIS, June 2 - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration





Energy Workforce Advisory Council





Scott Onque will serve as a Member of the Energy Workforce Advisory Council.* As the Policy Director for Faith in Place, Pastor Onque is a fierce advocate for climate reform and environmental justice, providing thought leadership on a number of policy initiatives including the Climate Equitable Jobs Acts. Pastor Onque has led the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church since 2004 and is an active Board Member for the Faith in Place People's Action Board. He is also the Commissioner for the African American Family Commission of Illinois. Pastor Onque received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Communications from Stockton State College.





* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.



