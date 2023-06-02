Governor Abbott Deploys State Flood Resources To Northwest Texas

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources, as a significant flooding and severe weather threat continues across Northwest Texas for the next several days.

"With Northwest Texas experiencing significant flooding, the State of Texas is swiftly deploying flood response resources to help local emergency officials keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott. "Texans are urged to regularly monitor weather and driving conditions and to forgo travel in impacted areas over the next several days as flash flood threats continue. Please continue to heed the guidance of local and emergency officials to protect yourselves and your loved ones. Turn around, don't drown. I thank all of our emergency personnel who continue to protect our communities during these storms."

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts pockets of heavy rainfall between 3 to 6 inches could impact the area, which has already seen significant moisture over the previous month, leading to additional flash flooding. NWS also forecasts an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms in the western portion of the state, bringing threats of large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM activated the following state resources to support flood response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): 2 Swiftwater Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: 2 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams comprised of High Profile Vehicles, and 2 Boat Teams

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel to assist with traffic control and road closures

Texas Parks and Wildlife: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Public Works Response Team): Personnel to support flood pump operations

Texas National Guard: 2 Ground Transportation Platoons with High Profile Vehicles

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas Animal Health Commission: Personnel to provide livestock support

TDEM is contracting additional water pumps to assist local jurisdictions impacted by flooding.

Additionally, TDEM placed the following resources on standby to support flood operations as warranted:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue personnel

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Packages

Shelters are being opened in impacted jurisdictions. Texans are encouraged to contact their local emergency management office for local shelter information.

Roadway travel is discouraged in impacted areas. Texans are urged to visit DriveTexas.org to check travel conditions.

When it is safe to do so, Texans are encouraged to self-report property damage using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) at damage.tdem.texas.gov. The survey is available in English and Spanish.