Governor Abbott Vows To Cut Property Taxes At TPPF Fireside Chat

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted the many achievements from the 88th regular legislative session and highlighted his plan to complete unfinished business in subsequent special sessions during a fireside chat at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) in Austin.

"In Texas, we don't do things half-heartedly," said Governor Abbott. "We go big, and we make sure we accomplish our big vision—that includes delivering the largest property tax cut in the history of our state and expanding education freedom for all Texans. Texans want to own their property, not rent it from the government. Under my property tax plan, we will put Texans on the pathway to eliminate property taxes. Texas must also empower every parent in our state to choose the best education pathway for their child, and we will do that under my plan to expand access to Education Savings Accounts. I look forward to working with my partners in the legislature during these special sessions to pass legislation that builds on the momentum of freedom and prosperity embedded in the promise of Texas."

During a discussion moderated by TPPF CEO Greg Sindelar, the Governor touted several major achievements accomplished during the regular 88th Legislative Session, including providing more than $5.1 billion to secure the border, but emphasized that many critical items—like cutting property taxes and expanding school choice—still need to be passed. Governor Abbott noted that his property tax plan would direct $17.6 billion of Texas' historic budget surplus already appropriated by the legislature to cut property tax rates, putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Texans. Pointing to the quality of education in states with robust school choice programs, the Governor also emphasized the importance of passing his plan to expand state-funded Education Savings Accounts to every Texas student.

In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced cutting property taxes and education freedom for Texans as emergency items for the 88th Legislature.

On Monday night, Governor Abbott called an immediate special session and identified cutting property taxes and cracking down on human smuggling as agenda items for special session #1. Earlier this week, over 30 leading statewide business associations shared their overwhelming support of Governor Abbott's property tax cut plan.