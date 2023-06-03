Attending 2023 Augmented World Expo, MyLand.Earth Introducing its World’s First 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain

MyLand Metaverse™ on www.myland.earth is a web 3 platform, a 1 to 1 digital twin of planet Earth with NFT proof of ownership.

MyLand Earth Metaverse Launched the First in the Market 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, allowing individual users and enterprises to setup their Metaverse presence. VR/AR/XR compatible versions will be in coming releases.