Attending 2023 Augmented World Expo, MyLand.Earth Introducing its World’s First 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain
MyLand Metaverse™ on www.myland.earth is a web 3 platform, a 1 to 1 digital twin of planet Earth with NFT proof of ownership.
MyLand Earth Metaverse Launched the First in the Market 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, allowing individual users and enterprises to setup their Metaverse presence. VR/AR/XR compatible versions will be in coming releases.
MyLand.Earth Team joins global developers and executives at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Silicon Valley for a 3-day XR/AR/VR development event.SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLand Earth Metaverse, the first 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, joins developers and executives at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) in the Silicon Valley for a 3-day XR/AR/VR development event.
“Over 5000 companies have been in AWE to connect, learn and grow their business in the XR ecosystem. First-time MyLand.Earth Team attends this event and together with the spatial computing industry, developers, and executives to take part in the AR and VR technology advancement,” says Kevin McInerney, MyLand.Earth Metaverse Project Lead. He adds, “We’re exploring exciting topics such as AI technology, haptics, 5G here at the exposition. As the First-in-the-Market 3D Earth Metaverse on Blockchain, VR/AR/XR compatible versions will be our next natural platform development milestones. We hope to grow with the XR community and contribute to the human connection and progress via the AR/VR technology space.”
MyLand.Earth Platform will be the hub of business, entertainment, and cultural activities to attract today’s mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and cryptocurrency. MyLand.Earth Metaverse will also launch its Metaverse games with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and draw online traffic for its members’ 3D business presences. Adventure, sports, and multiple game genres will be developed, along with treasure hunt and Metaverse casino games.
Myland.Earth MMVR Token Launch presents NFT and Metaverse investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a pre-IEO token offer (Initial Exchange Offer), starting on June 28, 2023, the anniversary day of MyLand.Earth Metaverse Platform Launch. The Metaverse land ownership of the MyLand.Earth allows land NFT investors to participate in the fast-growing global Metaverse market at all levels.
Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the IEO token offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing campaigns and assuring adequate growth of the engineering and professional teams for efficient future roadmap deliverables. Thus the project team can accelerate the roadmap deliverables and not wait till 2025 as in the original plan.
For detailed public token offer information and MyLand Project NFT pricing, tokenomics details, please visit https://www.myland.earth for the project roadmap and whitepaper. You can also contact MyLand.Earth Project Team through the social media platforms below:
