Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3700 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 6, 2023, in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:49 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the employees. The suspect forcibly opened a cash register and took money then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.