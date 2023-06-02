Yurok Tribe Partners With County, Courts on ‘Culturally Informed Diversion Program’ Focused on Rehabilitation

Today, the Yurok Tribe and Humboldt County Superior Court and Humboldt District Attorney’s Office signed an agreement that will allow adult Yurok citizens facing certain criminal charges an opportunity to defer prosecution and instead enroll in the Yurok Wellness Court’s comprehensive, culturally centered Wellness Diversion program.
