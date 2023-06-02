Meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - On June 2, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the European Council, Honorable Charles Michel, in the city of Cholpon-Ata of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the Summit of the heads of state of Central Asia and the European Union.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union, with a focus on attracting European capital and technical and financial assistance in the implementation of projects and economic and social development programs of Tajikistan.

Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized the need to speed up the process of joining Tajikistan to the General System of Preferences of the European Union (GSP+), which is considered as a factor in the expansion of trade and economic cooperation with Europe.

The sides also discussed issues related to countering security threats with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere.