Participation in the second Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and the European Union

TAJIKISTAN, June 2 - On June 2, 2023, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in the second Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and the European Union in the city of Cholpon-Ata of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the European Union, as well as on the regional and international agenda.

The sides also exchanged views on strengthening regional security against the background of modern dangers and threats, including the current situation in Afghanistan.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, presented the position of the Republic of Tajikistan regarding the six-way cooperation in the political, commercial-economic, cultural and humanitarian sectors, as well as other areas. The need to strengthen the cooperation of the countries of the region with the European Union in the fields of food safety, agriculture, transport, logistics, hydropower, green energy and digitization was emphasized.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan also raised the pressing issues of climate change, including the melting of glaciers. Our head of state thanked the countries of Central Asia and the European Union for supporting Tajikistan's global initiatives in the field of water and climate change.

A joint press statement was adopted on the results of the second Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and the President of the European Council.