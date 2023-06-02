GLOBAL FOOD PACKAGING LEADER TO ENHANCE EQUIPMENT PRODUCTIVITY WITH INNOVAPPTIVE DIGITAL MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS
Innovapptive announced that it is partnering with Sabert Corporation to boost production equipment efficiency using connected worker solutions.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovapptive, a worldwide leader in mobile-first productivity solutions for industrial use, announced that it is partnering with Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, to boost production equipment efficiency using connected worker solutions.
Innovapptive will supply the Sabert Corporation with its mWorkOrder and RACE Dynamic Forms mobile applications. These applications can help the company gather and share accurate operational data to take corrective maintenance action and help prevent potential equipment complications.
“Working with Innovapptive will enable Sabert to collect real-time equipment data quickly and have greater operational visibility," said Innovapptive CEO and co-founder Sundeep Ravande. "In turn, Sabert will have the opportunity to take fast, meaningful steps to continue to strengthen packaging equipment productivity.
mWorkOrder supports preventive and predictive maintenance strategies. Frontline workers using mobile devices such as smartphones, scanners, tablets, and wearables fulfill maintenance work orders and perform inspections, operator rounds, equipment checks, etc. With these devices, operational data automatically uploads instantly to the back-office ERP. Eliminating manual data input boosts wrench time. It also cuts administrative costs. mWorkOrder also increases communication between field technicians and supervisors. Managers can create and issue digital work orders and follow the progress in real time.
RACE Dynamic Forms (RDF) allows anyone to build robust mobile forms in minutes, revolutionizing field data capture. RDF converts paper forms into digital ones, empowering the field staff with a user-friendly and adaptive UI and delivering real-time maintenance and warehouse information to decision-makers. RDF's key differentiation is its ease of use. No coding knowledge is required.
About Sabert
Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 grounded in the purpose of reinventing food packaging to nourish and protect our world. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia, as well as manufacturing facilities in Belgium, England, Poland, and China. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.
About Innovapptive
Innovapptive is a digital transformation pioneer offering the only Connected Worker Platform that digitalizes the last mile of frontline workers into SAP and IBM Maximo technologies. Our solutions integrate GIS operational data and data from SAP and IBM Maximo solutions with work instructions, SOPs, and checklists, connecting the entire industrial workforce, machines, workflows, and executives to minimize plant outages and maximize margins. Innovapptive is transforming the experience of the industrial worker by engineering a platform that fuels innovation and collaboration to turn downtime into revenues, risks into safety, and inefficiencies into growth. Innovapptive is headquartered in Houston with offices in Australia and India. Learn more at http://www.innovapptive.com.
