Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,884 in the last 365 days.

Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled for maintenance June 5-6

BISMARCK, N.D. – Easbound lanes of the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 will undergo deck washing and maintenance Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6.

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

MEDIA CONACT:

Sarah Arntson
sararntson@nd.gov
701-328-6965

You just read:

Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled for maintenance June 5-6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more