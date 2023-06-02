Grant Marsh Bridge scheduled for maintenance June 5-6

BISMARCK, N.D. – Easbound lanes of the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 will undergo deck washing and maintenance Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6.



Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONACT:



Sarah Arntson

sararntson@nd.gov

701-328-6965

