Gurnick Academy Launches A.O.S. in VUT Program
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is launching its first-ever Associate of Occupational Science in Vascular Ultrasound Technology (A.O.S. VUT) degree program at its San Mateo, Calif., campus in July 2023. The novel course utilizes key partnerships established with clinical sites across the state.
Gurnick Academy's new A.O.S. in VUT program comes at a fortuitous time, with national job outlooks for the field only expected to grow.
Vascular ultrasound, a.k.a. Duplex Study, is a noninvasive test showing healthcare providers how blood flows in the arms, neck, and legs. The procedure uses high-frequency sound waves, creating detailed blood vessel images.1
A healthcare provider might order a vascular ultrasound to diagnose such items as Atherosclerosis, blood clots, carotid artery disease, or chronic venous insufficiency. They may also use it to check for deep vein thrombosis, extracranial carotid artery aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, vascular disease, or varicose veins.1 Generally, a vascular ultrasound technologist performs said exams.
“Our vascular program is CAAHEP accredited,” says Larisa Lein, program director of the new modality. “We will be able to fulfill the needs for vascular sonographers in our area.”
While Marc Feldman, campus director, adds, “With the growing need for qualified vascular sonographers, the job satisfaction that comes from contributing to the diagnosis and treatment of patients with vascular conditions, to the collaborative learning environment that comes with working as part of a team that can include other healthcare professionals such as vascular surgeons, cardiologist, and radiologists, it’s an excellent time to pursue a profession as a vascular ultrasound technologist.”
The 18-month* program features in-depth courses using didactic, laboratory, and clinical education in vascular ultrasound. The program strongly focuses on vascular anatomy and physiology, 2D imaging, PW, and color flow Doppler. Additionally, an overview is given of methods of interpretation and vascular pathology. Moreover, VUT coursework is combined with Gen Ed courses to offer an Associate of Occupational Science degree when completed. Careful preparation is given to aid students in taking the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), certification exam in the area(s) of study.
The new program comes at a fortuitous time, with national job outlooks for the field only expected to grow. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), expectations for the profession are positive, with projected employment growth of ten (10) percent from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average for all occupations. A growing elderly population and increasing demand for diagnostic imaging services are driving factors for the projected job growth.2
Further, the vocation receives high rankings within multiple core employment areas. U.S. News ranked the profession #6 in “Best Health Care Support Jobs” and #64 in 100 “Best Jobs” overall.3 Vocations are rated according to their ability to offer an elusive mix of factors, including work-life balance, stress, upward mobility, and future growth.
Do you think a career in vascular ultrasound may be right for you or someone you know? Find out more on the program website here. Consider taking the career training readiness quiz or contacting a knowledgeable admission advisor today.~
*72 Approved Instructional Weeks
✣ This may or may not be your experience. Wages can vary depending on many factors, including geographic location, years of experience, company culture, seniority, etc.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating campuses across California. Distance education online extends a reach into states across the U.S.
