Saskatoon Company Charged for Failing to Pay Wages

June 2, 2023

On May 11, 2023, in Saskatoon Provincial Court, College Park Garment Care Ltd., operating as Custom Cleaners College Park, pleaded guilty to six counts under The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

College Park Garment Care Ltd. operating as Custom Cleaners College Park, Brenda Lee Deck, Corporate Director of College Park Garment Care Ltd., and Matdec Investments Ltd., were each charged with six violations under The Saskatchewan Employment Act (s. 2-95(1)(a)(i)(A)) for failing to pay wages within 14 days of the end of employment.

As a result of these charges, the Court fined College Park Garment Care Ltd. $714.29 plus a $285.71 victim surcharge on each of the six counts, for a total of $6,000 in fines.

The Court also ordered payment of the $3,176.71 in outstanding wages.

The Court stayed the charges against Brenda Lee Deck, and Matdec Investments Ltd.

