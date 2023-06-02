Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,950 in the last 365 days.

Saskatoon Company Charged for Failing to Pay Wages

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2023

On May 11, 2023, in Saskatoon Provincial Court, College Park Garment Care Ltd., operating as Custom Cleaners College Park, pleaded guilty to six counts under The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

College Park Garment Care Ltd. operating as Custom Cleaners College Park, Brenda Lee Deck, Corporate Director of College Park Garment Care Ltd., and Matdec Investments Ltd., were each charged with six violations under The Saskatchewan Employment Act (s. 2-95(1)(a)(i)(A)) for failing to pay wages within 14 days of the end of employment.

As a result of these charges, the Court fined College Park Garment Care Ltd. $714.29 plus a $285.71 victim surcharge on each of the six counts, for a total of $6,000 in fines.

The Court also ordered payment of the $3,176.71 in outstanding wages.

The Court stayed the charges against Brenda Lee Deck, and Matdec Investments Ltd.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety encourages healthy, safe and productive workplaces by setting, promoting and enforcing employment and occupational health and safety standards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-570-2839
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Saskatoon Company Charged for Failing to Pay Wages

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more