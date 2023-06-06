Today is a Good Day Thanks Lead Sponsor KeyBank

A family enjoying a game of mini golf at Putts Fore Preemies. The Today is a Good Day team welcomes families and miracle children at the Putts Fore Preemies registration table. Founder and CEO of Today is a Good Day Martha Sharkey (l.) and Lindsay Psulkowski of KeyBank at Putts Fore Preemies.

Putts Fore Preemies Mini Golf Fundraiser Raises NICU Awareness

FLOURTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is a Good Day thanks KeyBank for being lead sponsor of its Putts Fore Preemies mini golf fundraiser event Sat, May 20 at Freddy Hill Farms and Family Fun Center in Lansdale, Pa. The family event celebrated parents and their miracle children who experienced the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU.)

KeyBank’s sponsorship directly supports Today is a Good Day’s mission— “to provide personal and financial support for families who experience the NICU.”

“At KeyBank, we are committed to supporting organizations and causes that help our communities thrive, and that includes the tiniest members of our community,” said Lindsay Psulkowski of KeyBank, who serves on the Board of Directors of Today is a Good Day. “We were proud to sponsor Putts Fore Preemies and expand Today is a Good Day’s resources for NICU families.”

Over 150 attendees, primarily families with children who survived the NICU, spent the afternoon playing mini golf and celebrating their hard-earned victories together. This inspiring fundraiser not only raised more than $15,000, it gave families the opportunity to find companionship with those who have experienced similar situations.

“It was a great day for NICU families to come together,” said Today is a Good Day Founder and CEO Martha Sharkey. “This truly was the intersection of our mission with fun.”

KeyBank was Putts Fore Preemies’ lead sponsor. Bryner Chevrolet was the Hole in One sponsor. Birdie sponsors included Health and Benefits Partners, Early Childhood Assessment, A to Z Party Rental and the Pomager Family. DeckPro, Dr. Allison Cook, Newborn Special Care Associates, Prolacta, Top of the Hill Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Elfant Wissahickon Reality and Chestnut Hill Dental were Chips n Games sponsors.

For more information visit todayisagoodday.org.

About Today is a Good Day

Inspired by their experience at a NICU in a suburban Philadelphia hospital, Martha and Paul Sharkey founded the nonprofit organization Today is a Good Day in 2014. Today is a Good Day’s mission is to provide personal and financial support for families with babies in the NICU.

About KeyCorp/KeyBank

KeyCorp’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

