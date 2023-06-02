UPDATED*/Berlin Barracks/Request For Info/Stolen Side-By-Side

*********UPDATE***********

Recent video footage shows two individuals in possession of the red Ford F250 a The Barn gas station in Randolph.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

**************************

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/31/23 at 1231

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Road. Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Operation Without Owners Consent

VICTIM: Allen Comstock

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/31/23 at 1231, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Allen Comstock of Williamstown. Comstock advised his 2021 Can-Am Maverick side by side, tan and brown in color, had been stolen from his property. Comstock said a red Ford F250 super duty with tinted windows was seen in the area at the time of the theft.

Comstock said the side by side and the red Ford were seen shortly after the theft on VT Rt 14, before heading towards Interstate 89, and then south in I89. Later sightings placed the red Ford on VT Rt 14 in the East Bethel/Randolph area later in the early evening on 5/31/23.

Anybody with information regarding the stolen Can-Am side-by-side or the red Ford F250 from this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin.