St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4004053

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Salazar

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/20/26, at approximately 2209 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 140, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION(S): Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Elba Morin

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/20/2026, at approximately 2209 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 91 near mile marker 140 in the town of Lyndon.

Troopers subsequently located and stopped the vehicle in the northbound lane near mile marker 134. The operator was identified as Elba Morin (62) of Sheffield, Vermont.

Morin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Gross Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/26 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Matthew Salazar

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111