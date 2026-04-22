St. Johnsbury Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4004053
TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Salazar
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/20/26, at approximately 2209 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 N MM 140, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION(S): Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Elba Morin
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/20/2026, at approximately 2209 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 91 near mile marker 140 in the town of Lyndon.
Troopers subsequently located and stopped the vehicle in the northbound lane near mile marker 134. The operator was identified as Elba Morin (62) of Sheffield, Vermont.
Morin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to the charge of Gross Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/26 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Matthew Salazar
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
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