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RE: Traffic Alert - I 91 NB, Hartland

Roadway is back open.

 

Bridgette Hartman

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Bridgette.hartman@vermont.gov

 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 11:24 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - I 91 NB, Hartland

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 NB, Hartland has both lanes obstructed in the area of MM 60.8 due to a powerline(s) down.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

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RE: Traffic Alert - I 91 NB, Hartland

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