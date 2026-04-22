Westminster Barracks - BCI B EAST / Sex Offender's responsibility to report (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1003118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks - BCI B EAST

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 2025 and 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bellows Falls Rd, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Sex Offender's responsibility to report (2 counts)

ACCUSED: James Rowe

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/14/2026, the Vermont State Police was informed by the Vermont Sex Offender registry that James Rowe, 54, of Putney, VT, had failed to register/comply with the sex offender registry in 2025 and 2026. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Rowe for the above violations (two counts). He was cited to appear in front of VT Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 04/21/2026, at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2026 - 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.