Westminster Barracks - BCI B EAST / Sex Offender's responsibility to report (x2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1003118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks - BCI B EAST
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2025 and 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bellows Falls Rd, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Sex Offender's responsibility to report (2 counts)
ACCUSED: James Rowe
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/14/2026, the Vermont State Police was informed by the Vermont Sex Offender registry that James Rowe, 54, of Putney, VT, had failed to register/comply with the sex offender registry in 2025 and 2026. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Rowe for the above violations (two counts). He was cited to appear in front of VT Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 04/21/2026, at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/2026 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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