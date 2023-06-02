Jonathan Baker’s 'Dirty Tennis' Lives To See Another Day Says Caitlyn Jenner

Newly Remastered Comedy Starring Dick Van Patten and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn) To Premiere Worldwide on June 3rd on Amazon Prime, Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play

'Dirty Tennis' lives to see another day. Jonathan Baker's relentless journey to keep his tennis show alive in the public eye has been as fun to watch as is this comedy itself,” — Caitlyn Jenner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the major Grand Slam summer tournaments, Jonathan Baker's newly remastered comedy short Dirty Tennis will debut on all streaming platforms Amazon Prime, Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play and VUDU/FandangoNow on June 3, 2023.

Dirty Tennis is parody of tennis instructional videos, starring the late Dick Van Patten, Bruce Jenner (Caitlyn Jenner) and Nicollette Sheridan (The Sure Thing, Knots Landing), with the Van Patten family members, wife Pat and sons James, Vincent and Nels, also featured.

The short was written by James Van Patten and produced and directed by Jonathan Baker (Inconceivable) and George J. Bloom (Stranger Things VR).

“Back in the good old days in Hollywood, Jonathan Baker thought it was hilarious how my dad Dick Van Patten beat every major celebrity he invited to his home to play tennis. He said to me, ‘This is too funny, people have to see this. We need to film this comedy’,” comments actor/writer/filmmaker James Van Patten.

World class tennis champion/actor Vincent Van Patten adds, “On the tennis court, our dad, Dick Van Patten wore the wrong clothes, held the racquet the wrong way, had no tennis etiquette, but never lost… He played ‘dirty tennis.’”

The comedy was first released on VHS in 1989, with the June 3, 2023 release marking the debut of this remastered version on all major streaming platforms.

The short depicts in a comedic fashion how Dick Van Patten, known most as the beloved father in the hit TV series Eight is Enough, is able to defeat a skilled opponent, played by Jenner, in a tennis game by using poor sportsmanship cheats.

“When we released Dirty Tennis on VHS in the late 80s, it was very well received by critics and viewers,” says Baker. “We’re excited to bring the comedy to a whole new generation of viewers, fans of tennis and comedy, via the top streaming and VOD platforms.”

Professional tennis coach Nels Van Patten adds, “I teach players how to hit like a pro and look great out there… but if you want to beat athletic snobs, watch Dirty Tennis. Bruce Jenner was the greatest athlete in the world, but my dad beat him over and over.”

About Dirty Tennis - Welcome to the wonderful world of Dirty Tennis, where it's not how you win, but how badly you humiliate your opponent. Fed up with those hard hitting tennis snobs, with their top spin, their perfect form and designer attire? Let devious Dick Van Patten teach you the finer points of playing dirty, along with his cunning co-conspirators: wife Pat, sons Vincent, Nels and James, plus sexy secret weapon Nicollette Sheridan. Gain that cutting edge so you, too, can beat your arrogant brother-in-law, your over-instructed neighbor, or, as Dick demonstrates, a world class athlete like Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner).

“Thanks Dick - I am quitting tennis thanks to you.” - Bruce Jenner

JONATHAN BAKER, Director / Founder, Baker Entertainment Group - Jonathan Baker has always been enthralled by smart storytelling and larger-than-life figures, taking inspiration from greats like Ernest Hemingway to guide his own sensibilities as a writer, producer, director and adventurer. Studying film in his native New York City and at USC in his undergraduate years, Jonathan Baker began his entertainment career as a writer, director and producer on Through Scavullo’s Eyes, a Warner Bros. documentary on controversial fashion photographer Francesco Scavullo; as well as a wildly successful Dorf on Golf, a sports spoof with Tim Conway; and Dirty Tennis, a comedy starring the late Dick Van Patten, Nicolette Sheridan and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner). The comedy short won the VSDA and the New York Film Festival Award for Best Comedy Video of the Year. He is the founder Baker Entertainment Group, a multimedia development and production company housed at Paramount Studios Lot.