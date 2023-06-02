NMAC Webinar on Mpox Prevention with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis: June 7

The following information is provided by NMACExit Disclaimer:

Summer is almost here, and, although the mpox outbreak has slowed down, there is still potential for a resurgent outbreak in most U.S. jurisdictions. Having a fun and healthy summer means getting fully vaccinated and staying informed to protect ourselves and our sexual partners. NMAC is hosting Staying Healthy & Summer-Ready: Recommendations for Preventing Mpox. A panel of experts is ready to answer all your questions about mpox prevention.

Date/Time:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Presenters:

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis - White House Deputy Coordinator, Mpox National Response

Allan Acevedo – Gay Men of Color Fellowship, NMAC

Dana Rhone - Gay Men of Color Fellowship, NMAC

Register:

https://tinyurl.com/mtz2ppjsExit Disclaimer