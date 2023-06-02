Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,806 in the last 365 days.

NMAC Webinar on Mpox Prevention with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis: June 7

Content From: HIV.govPublished: June 02, 20231 min read

Topics

nmac_logo

The following information is provided by NMACExit Disclaimer:

Summer is almost here, and, although the mpox outbreak has slowed down, there is still potential for a resurgent outbreak in most U.S. jurisdictions. Having a fun and healthy summer means getting fully vaccinated and staying informed to protect ourselves and our sexual partners. NMAC is hosting Staying Healthy & Summer-Ready: Recommendations for Preventing Mpox. A panel of experts is ready to answer all your questions about mpox prevention.

Date/Time:
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Presenters:
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis - White House Deputy Coordinator, Mpox National Response
Allan Acevedo – Gay Men of Color Fellowship, NMAC
Dana Rhone - Gay Men of Color Fellowship, NMAC

Register:
https://tinyurl.com/mtz2ppjsExit Disclaimer

You just read:

NMAC Webinar on Mpox Prevention with Dr. Demetre Daskalakis: June 7

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more