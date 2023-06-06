Institute for Diversity Certification Announces The Diversity Movement as Approved Recertification Provider
High-quality Diversity Training Provides Professionals and Executives with Tools and Resources to Lead Culture Change and Create More Inclusive WorkplacesINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® today announced that The Diversity Movement has been approved as a recertification provider for IDC’s Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® programs.
The Diversity Movement (TDM) offers a variety of courses that can be used to earn continuing education credits for recertification, including:
● The Diversity Leader’s Intensive
● Diversity: Beyond the Checkbox - Inclusive Language
● Diversity: Beyond the Checkbox - Inclusive Marketing
“We are excited to partner with The Diversity Movement to offer our members a convenient and affordable way to recertify their IDC credentials,” said Derwin Smiley, CEO of IDC. “The Diversity Movement has a history of providing high-quality diversity training, and we are confident that their courses will help designees stay up-to-date on practical applications in diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
“The Diversity Movement has an audacious goal – to change the world by reinventing the workplace, making it more just and equitable, which will help create stronger families, communities, and societies,” said Donald Thompson, Co-founder and CEO of The Diversity Movement. “Our partnership with IDC is an important facet in educating and training leaders, managers, and professionals as they strive to create inclusive and excellent workplaces.”
In today’s increasingly diverse world, it is more important than ever for organizations to have a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. IDC’s CDP® and CDE® programs provide professionals and executives with the tools and resources they need to impact culture change and create more inclusive workplaces. IDC’s recertification program ensures that designees stay current on the latest trends in diversity, equity, and inclusion, so that they can effectively drive change in their organization .
According to a recent study by the Society for Human Resource Management, 72% of employees believe that diversity and inclusion is important to their organization’s success (Direct link to report: https://www.shrm.org/resourcesandtools/business-solutions/documents/2015-job-satisfaction-and-engagement-report.pdf). The study also found that companies with a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion have higher employee engagement, productivity, and customer satisfaction.
A valuable tool for organizations committed to creating inclusive workplaces, IDC’s CDP® and CDE® programs are recognized by leading organizations around the world.
TDM’s integrated approach to diversity-led programming creates inclusive culture through the application of data-informed insight, technology, and DEI expertise. The company offers a range of services in its award-winning employee engagement suite, focused on end-to-end education, from front-line employees to a leadership assessment tool that measures cultural competency in executive team building.
TDM powers scalable and sustainable workplace excellence via a data-driven approach focused on results. DEI Navigator enables organizations to scale culture via 400 original, digital learning lessons; 650+ award-winning micro-learning videos delivered in a “Netflix for DEI experience;” and analytics to track culture-building progress. TDM Library is a resource hub for organizations to find expert-curated multimedia content that transforms culture.
To learn more about The Diversity Movement and their courses, please visit www.thediversitymovement.com.
To learn more about IDC’s CDP® and CDE® programs, please visit www.diversitycertification.org.
About the Institute for Diversity Certification
A fully-owned subsidiary of The Society for Diversity, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)® delivers competency-based education that advances diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the workplace. With candidates and designees in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, the industry-leading diversity certification provider confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)®, Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials and two programming bias certification programs for the IT sector. For more information about IDC, please visit www.diversitycertification.org.
About The Diversity Movement
The Diversity Movement (TDM) enables organizations to build and strengthen culture by tying real-world business outcomes to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives via a scalable subscription-based employee experience platform. TDM’s integrated approach creates an inclusive culture through the application of data-informed insight, technology, and DEI expertise. The platform offers end-to-end education, from front-line employees to a leadership assessment tool that measures cultural competency in executive team building. For more information and resources, visit www.thediversitymovement.com.
