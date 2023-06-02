FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL AT THE MOUNT
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL AT THE MOUNT: THE ISLAND’S BIGGEST KICKOFF TO SUMMER
Our Food Truck Festival is the perfect kickoff to summer”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catholic Charities of Staten Island, will host its Annual Food Truck Festival at The Mount on Friday, June 9th, Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th. The event will feature live music on stage, rides for the kids, beer and sangria gardens, and of course the best food trucks around serving their gourmet fare.
“Our Food Truck Festival is the perfect kickoff to summer,” said Claire Atalla, CEO of Catholic Charities of Staten Island. “Bring your friends, bring your family and join us for a fun filled weekend.”
This year’s lineup will feature Empanada Guy, Twisted Steaks, Montalbano’s of Rosebank, The Main Lobster, Carvel, Joyce’s Tavern, Rosalia & Ashley’s, Kettle Corn, Rescue Rolls, Langan’s Patties, Lefty’s Cigar Truck, The Sweet Spot, Mac Truck, Country Donuts, Ma & Pa’s Tex Mex, and I Got Balls. Also making an appearance for the first time on Staten Island will be La Rosa’s Chicken Food Truck along with Jerkin Chicken Truck, and making their appearance for the first time anywhere, AriRang Food Truck, Tap On Wheels, The Food Boss, and La Tortuga Kitchen will be serving up gourmet fair for island foodies.
In addition to the food, there will be live musical performances on stage each day, plus a tented area for patrons to sit, eat and relax. Friday’s performances include Atomic Crush and Inglorious Bastards. Saturday’s lineup includes Creatures of Habit, That Blind Cat Band, ET Studios, Morrisania Project and Full Circle. Sunday, guests will enjoy 25 Missions, Chain Reaction, Fast Forward and Into The Void. Performance times are available online.
The event will run from 6pm to 10pm June 9th, noon to 10pm June 10th and noon to 8pm June 11th. Tickets are currently available at the online box office and are a $5 donation for admission. Children 12 and under are free. Parking passes to the event are also available for a $5 donation. Proceeds raised from this event will benefit programs at Catholic Charities of Staten Island. To purchase tickets, parking passes, and learn more please visit www.cc-si.org.
CONTACT
Anthony Rapacciuolo
PRcision LLC
(718) 490-5023
Ajr@prcision.com